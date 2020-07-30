HELP! Donations Needed To Save Dog With Badly Broken Leg

This poor baby was brought to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society as a stray with a badly broken leg. He is currently in surgery, and donations are desperately needed for his recovery.

Even though this guy must be in a ton of pain, look at the relief in his eyes for having food, medical care, and loving attention.

💙PLEASE SHARE- BEAR NEEDS YOUR HELP💙

Stevens-Swan Humane Society tells us that Bear was found as a stray with a badly broken leg. No owners have come forward, so now he has been transferred to SSHS. He is currently at the vet having surgery to save his leg. Bear will need pins and plates put in his leg, and it will be a costly procedure. We are hoping to raise $3000 to cover the cost of surgery Xrays, bloodwork, and necessary medications. Bear will be going into foster for eight weeks after surgery, and he is not available for adoption at this time. Bear is only one year old and deserves to live a long, happy life.

SSHS survives on donations from the community, we can't help Bear without your help. Any donation is greatly appreciated.

Thank you from the staff and animals at SSHS!

Donate online: https://stevens-swan.org/donate/

Mail Donations to: Stevens-Swan Humane Society 5664 Horatio Street Utica, NY 13502

By phone: (315)738-4357

The Stevens-Swan Humane Society of Oneida County (SSHS) is committed to the prevention of cruelty, abuse and neglect of animals through an animal adoption center, to make possible a better world for all animals by providing shelter, educating the community about humane care and treatment of pets, advocating animals welfare and promoting the human-animal bond. They take in stray, homeless, and abused animals and strive to place them in loving, caring homes. The SSHS relies heavily on donations, memberships, foundations, and corporations who also commit to the health, well-being, and socialization of our community citizens and their animals.