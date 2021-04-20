Want a little bud with your breakfast, grass at your camp, or weed for your weekend? Cannabis camping may be your thing. Here's three options for a ganja getaway - whether you want to stay in a tent and smoke on the water, relax at a cabin in the woods or be king and queen of the manor on a hemp farm.

Camp Laughing Grass

Relax at Camp Laughing Grass Campground, a cannabis friendly retreat tucked into a private 17 acre riverfront forest in Maine.

You can choose to stay in an air conditioned cabin, glamp in one of the tents provided or rough it on your own.

Credit - Camp Laughing Grass

Kayaks, canoes and floats are available to spend a day on the Crooked River and there's lots of activities, including live entertainment in the evening.

All camp sites have a two night minimum and breakfast is provided with your stay.

Camp Laughing Grass is located at 1350 Edes Falls Road, Harrison, Maine, a little over 6 hours from Utica. You can learn more and make a reservation at Camplaughinggrass.com.

Credit - Camp Laughing Grass

Bud & Breakfast

Stay on a historic hemp farm in Addison, Vermont, a little over 3 hours from Utica. The manor built in 1885, features 4 bedrooms, one full bathroom downstairs and a 1.2 bath upstairs.

The property sits on 15 acres with plenty of room to roam. You can hike up Snake Mountain and see spectacular views of the Champlain Valley or just relax and enjoy the peace and quiet.

A one night stay costs $500. You can learn more and book your stay at Budandbreakfast.com.

Credit - Bud and Breakfast

Cannabis Cabin

Stay at a cabin in the woods in Huntington, Vermont that comes with a complimentary cannabis package.

Enjoy peace and tranquility in a hot tub under the stars, or a hammock under the pines. Don't worry about neighbors. There's not a house in sight. There is a sauna to sweat out all the bad energy though.

Credit - Steven via Airbnb

The cabin features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and is located in Huntington, Vermont just under 4 hours from Utica. It runs $257 per night and can be booked on Airbnb.

Credit - Airbnb

As more state legalize recreational marijuana, expect to see more cannabis-friendly camping in the next few years, especially in scenic areas like Vermont, Massachusetts and possibly even the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains.