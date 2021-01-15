Mohawk Correctional Officer Injured In Inmate Attack

Just because the prisons are riddled with COVID-19 cases doesn't mean the usual difficulties for Correctional Officers cease. That couldn't be more true for one Mohawk Correction Officer who was attacked during a routine task.

Bryan Hluska of the New York State Correctional Officer Benevolent Association (NYSCOBA) says an officer was ambushed on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 at approximately 7:21 p.m. Hluska says, the officer was conducting a routine frisk of an inmate when the individual violently struck the officer in the chin. Two other officers and the CO who was struck were able to subdue the inmate and place him in handcuffs.

Expressing his frustration with the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Hluska said strongly,

The start of a new year continues the same old trend, assaults on staff and contraband seized from inmates. Despite record levels of assaults on staff, drugs seized and continued calls from NYSCOPBA for DOCCS to take proactive steps, the administration continues to turn a deaf ear.

Hluska says the inmate is a 28-year-old male serving three to eight years on convictions of Possession of Stolen Property and Jumping Bail. Following the attack, Hluska says he was moved to a special housing unit pending further disciplinary action.

The officer injured sustained a chip and cracked tooth, deep bruising and fluid under his patella tendon, according to Hluska. The officer did not return for duty after getting outside medical treatment.