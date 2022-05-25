Do We Have to ‘Spell’ It Out For You? Harry Potter Fan Con Coming to CNY

Need a reason to dig that cloak out of your closet? A little slice of Hogwarts is coming to Central New York this summer.

The Harry Potter fan con known as "Wizard Fest" will enchant Liverpool on Saturday, July 30th. It will be held outdoors at the Sharkey's Event Center.

So what is Wizard Fest?

"Wizard Fest is an interactive party that celebrates the wizarding world, cosplay and all things magic in one spectacular event… No two parties are quite the same as every venue is hand-picked to be transformed and whether it’s the trivia or the wizard themed cocktails we are constantly changing things up." - excerpt from wizardfest.com

There will be a dance party with a DJ as well as Harry Potter-themed trivia, and a Quidditch & Triwizard tournament. And if you want to get wacky with a warlock, the booze will be flowing with wizard-themed cocktails. Various vendors will also be on hand.

And what fan con would be complete without a proper cosplay costume contest? Knowing how passionate Harry Potter fans can be, the competition is sure to be fierce on this one.

Gates for Wizard Fest will open at 6p.m. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are just $15 if you buy early through afterdarkpresents.com. There are also VIP tickets for $55 which include a wizard hat and other various wizard-themed swag.

This is not the first time a Wizard Fest has happened in Central New York. Previous events have been held at venues like Syracuse's Westcott Theater.

For more information on Wizard Fest, visit wizardfest.com.

