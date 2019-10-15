Utica Man’s Comic Con Proposal Involved Brie Larson

A Central New York man proposed to his boyfriend this weekend during a Comic Con meet-and-greet with actress Brie Larson, and the pictures are possibly the best thing I've ever seen.

John Chambrone of Utica turned a regular meet-and-greet experience with the Captain Marvel actress into a moment the three of them will never forget. He dropped to one knee and proposed to his boyfriend, Richard Owen, and the cameras captured the moment (along with Larson's complete shock and excitement for the couple) perfectly.

Since the photos and the story of Chambrone and Owen's proposal went viral, Chambrone posted on Facebook he still can't believe everything.

"Thanks to everyone for all of your love and support and Brie...I could not thank you enough!!! ❤️❤️," Chambrone posted. "I truly feel like the happiest guy in the world to have Richard Owen by my side for the rest of my life."

Chambrone now lives in Tampa, Florida, but went to Whitesboro High School and Mohawk Valley Community College. Congrats to the happy couple! They'll certainly have the memory of an epic proposal for a lifetime.