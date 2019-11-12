Today is Neil Young's 74th birthday. Some people love Neil Young, others not so much. I'm one of those who loves him. His a little bit off key voice, the raw and dirty sound of his electric guitar, and the beautiful sound of his acoustic guitar and piano. Yup, I'm a true fan.

One of my best concerts ever was a Neil Young show. We got to see him in the summer of 2015 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. We were second row center. It was a dream come true. Great seats, one of our favorite musicians and a beautiful July night. What could be better? He came out and sat alone at the piano and did a few songs. Then he got up, picked up an acoustic guitar and did a few more songs. After that, Promise of the Real came out and they rocked the rest of the night with Neil. It is a great memory.

Happy Birthday, Neil Young. You'll never know how much you've added to my life with your music. Thank you.

