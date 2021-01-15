Hamilton FFA Students “Thank a Farmer” With Annual Basket Program

The future honors the present as Hamilton FFA members conduct their annual Thank A Farmer Gift Basket initiative.

Calling it one of their "favorite days of the year," FFA members delivered gift baskets to 27 Hamilton County farmers recognizing their hard work and dedication.

Farmers are the backbone of our society, and work selflessly to feed, cloth and support our community!

It was the 4th year students delivered the baskets containing, Cornish hens, potatoes , gravy, corn, stuffing, rolls, Chobani yogurt, a dozen eggs, screen printed Hamilton FFA masks, a multi purpose pump, boot tracks, scissors, a farmers poem, and a hand written thank you note.

The future of farming seems bright in Hamilton County with students who not only recognize the hard work of the current generation, but who takes so much delight in honoring them too.

Several of the farmers receiving basket shared their appreciation for the recognition. Like Paul and Kim Lamb who were once Hamilton FFA members themselves.

