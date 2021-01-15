The 2021 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival is Still on

The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival 2021 is still on as scheduled....as of right now.

According to www.nyup.com, there was some question if the yearly winter carnival would go on this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers have said the carnival will be a slightly smaller event than in years past with only the ice palace and fireworks being the main attraction.

In years past there have been parades, fireworks, a coronation, sporting events, and of course the ice palace. On the Saranac Lake Winter Festival website the event is still listed for February 5th through February 15, however, those dates and events might change due to the coronavirus.

Currently, the plan is to build the ice palace like in years past, but visitors won't be allowed to venture inside the ice palace due to social distancing concerns.

On Feb. 6 at 7 p.m., the ice castle will be lit and there will be a fireworks display that you will be able to watch from your car. Don't forget to get your Saranac Lake Winter Festival button that helps fund next year's festival. The button is a collector's item that is designed by Doonsberry cartoonist and Lake Saranac native, Garry Trudeau. He's been designing the button and the promotional posters since 1981. The theme of this year's Carnival is "Masquerade". Here's what this year's poster looks like.

“Doonesbury” cartoonist Garry Trudeau has released his poster design for the 2021 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Very... Posted by Saranac Lake on Thursday, January 14, 2021

