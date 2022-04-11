Sad news from Utica University as the school's president emailed students, faculty and staff to say one of their classmates had unexpectedly passed away.

"It is with the deepest regret and sadness that I must inform you of the passing of one of our students," President Laura Casamento said in her email to the campus-community on Sunday.

"John Paul (JP) Ramel, a senior Construction Management major from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, suffered a stroke on Friday and passed away earlier today. The University has contacted JP's family to extend condolences, and I ask that you keep them in your thoughts at this extraordinarily difficult time," Casamento's email read.

Ramel, of Pennsylvania, was scheduled to graduate this May as part of the Class of 2022, school officials told WIBX 950.

It was not known if Ramel suffered the medical incident while on campus, officials said.

The message from Casamento also provided details on counseling and support services available for all members of the University community.

