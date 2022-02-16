A big change is coming to Utica College.

The school has achieved university status and will now be Utica University.

President Laura Casamento says the State Board of Regents has approved and endorsed the college’s petition to officially be recognized as a university.

Casamento sent a message to students and staff about the change today.

“It’s a proud moment in Utica's history - the culmination of seventy-five years of innovation in higher learning and unwavering commitment to the communities we serve. University status is a mark of how far we have come as an institution, as well as a recognition of our enormous potential for growth and achievement in the years ahead,” said Casamento.

An official announcement will be made on campus tomorrow morning.

What’s the difference between a college and a university?

Colleges and universities primarily differ in program offerings and degree types. "

“University" refers to larger institutions offering both undergraduate and graduate programs.

"College" refers to community colleges, technical schools, and liberal arts colleges.

Syracuse University launched Utica College in 1946.

According to the college’s website, the school was originally located in a section of downtown Utica known as Oneida Square.

In 1961, the school moved to its current site off of Burrstone Road.

Although the College became a financially and legally independent institution in 1995, UC announced its final transition to full independence in the fall of 2008.

Utica College offers 40 undergraduate majors, 29 undergraduate minors and 21 graduate programs.

The college was the first institution in the world to offer a master's degree in Economic Crime Management.

11 Incredible And Famous Syracuse University Grads If you bleed Orange, did you know these 11 famous people also bleed orange? The list is pretty incredible actually.

Below on our list you'll be able to see many of the famous names who attended and graduated Syracuse University. Granted, our list is only 11 names. You can find hundreds of names all over the internet. Here's 11 just to get an idea of some of the most notable.

Syracuse Family Designed A LEGO Replica Of 'It’s A Wonderful Life' The Christmas classic "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered one of the greatest movies of all time. One family from Syracuse decided to make a replica of the movie in LEGO form.

