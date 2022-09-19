Safe Family Halloween Fun Returns To Rome New York This October

If you're looking for safe, old fashioned, and of course family fun this Halloween season, you'll want to make the trip to Rome New York.

The Rome Art and Community Center, located on 308 West Bloomfield Street in Rome, is holding their annual Halloween House on Friday, October 7th, and Saturday, October 8th, and Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 from 6PM to 9:30PM all nights.

This is the City of Rome's classic Halloween event. It's fun for all ages. Some of the activities for children and families include Trick or Treat Street, Casper’s Not-so-Scary-Trail, storytelling, face painting, crafts, tarot card reading, and a bounce house. You might get some scary munchies while there. Luckily Dracula’s Pub is open for take-out snacks and refreshments.

For adults, there is a Haunted House attraction. This year’s theme is the “House of Phobias.” Admission to the Haunted Mansion is $6 and most other activities are $3 and some are free. For more information you can call (315) 336-1040.

Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York

Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted.

Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County.

Check out some of the photos and more for 2022 here.

