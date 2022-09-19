Local School District Awarded Blue Ribbon by US Dept. of Education

The U.S. Department of Education named their 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday and one local district made the grade. New Hartford Senior High School is one of 297 schools throughout the country, and one of only 20 from New York State to receive Blue Ribbon status, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Scaneateles Middle School was the only other Central New York school to be named.

The Department recognizes American schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

•Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

•Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

“The schools receiving this national recognition have achieved a standard of excellence through hard work and dedication that is rightfully being honored," said Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr.. "By providing rigorous instructional programs and welcoming environments, these schools have demonstrated that increasing access to high-quality opportunities opens doors to improved learning.”

The New York schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

•New York – Ballston Lake – Chango Elementary School, Shenendehowa Central School District.

•New York – Bronx – Icahn Charter School 2, Icahn Charter Schools.

•New York – Bronx – New Visions Charter High School for Advanced Math & Science II, New Visions Charter High Schools.

•New York – Bronx – South Bronx Classical Charter III, Classical Charter Schools in the South Bronx, New York.

•New York – Bronxville – Bronxville Elementary School, Bronxville Union Free School District.

•New York – Brooklyn – Mazel Day School.

•New York – Chappaqua – Horace Greeley High School, Chappaqua Central School District.

•New York – Croton-On-Hudson – Croton-Harmon High School, Croton-Harmon Union Free School District.

•New York – Delmar – Elsmere Elementary School, Bethlehem Central School District.

•New York – East Setauket – Ward Melville Senior High School, Three Village Central School District.

•New York – Hastings-on-Hudson – Hillside Elementary School, Hastings-on-Hudson Union Free School District.

•New York – Lloyd Harbor – Lloyd Harbor School, Cold Spring Harbor Central School District.

•New York – Lynbrook – Lynbrook Senior High School, Lynbrook Union Free School District.

•New York – Nanuet – Nanuet Senior High School, Nanuet Union Free School District.

•New York – New Hartford – New Hartford Senior High School, New Hartford Central School District.

•New York – Orchard Park – Orchard Park High School, Orchard Park Central School District.

•New York – Pittsford – Park Road Elementary School, Pittsford Central School District.

•New York – Saratoga Springs – Lake Avenue Elementary School, Saratoga Springs City School District.

•New York – Skaneateles – Skaneateles Middle School, Skaneateles Central School District.

•New York – Valley Stream – Valley Stream Central High School, Valley Stream Central High School District.

Commissioner Betty A. Rosa added her congratulations to the twenty schools throughout New York State that have been named ‘National Blue Ribbon Schools’ this year. "Their success, and the success of their students, reflects a commitment to academic excellence, as well as a commitment to engaging everyone in the process. These schools prove once again that success takes hard work and collaboration among students and their families, teachers, and school leaders,” she said.

Schools are recognized based on overall performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.

