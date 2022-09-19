Crossgates Mall, Albany Turns 38! Which of These Stores Do You Remember?

Crossgates Mall in Albany opened on Sunday March 4, 1984. 38 years have passed since their Grand Opening and in that time some stores have opened and closed while others are still going strong. Do you remember which stores were part of opening day?

38 years is a long time. What do you remember about 1984? "Jump" by Van Halen was the #1 song in the United States, Ronald Reagan was our President and "Splash" with Daryl Hannah was at the top of the box office.

In the last 38 years, how many times have you been to the Crossgates Mall? Date nights at the movies, grabbing some food at the Food Court Garden and countless Christmas shopping days. Maybe a trip to Merry Go Round for back to school clothes. Do you recall which stores were open at the mall in 1984?

Head to Crossgates Mall today and you will find 110 Grill, Apple Store, Carhartt, Foot Locker and many other retailers. I believe that JC Penny and Macy's, which used to be Filene's, are the only stores that have been there the entire time.

Crossgates Mall is the 3rd largest shopping mall in New York State with over 1.7 million square feet of retail space! Developers unveiled their plans to build the mall in 1978 but wouldn't open it's doors for another 6 years.

Scroll through the pictures below and reminisce about what life was like in 1984 and which stores occupied space at Crossgates Mall. I wonder how many of these you remember.

Crossgates Mall in Albany Opened in 1984 This is what the Crossgates Mall looked like when it opened in 1984.

Storytown USA's First Season Through Rare Photos Taken in 1954