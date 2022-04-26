Check Your Meat CNY! 120,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled

Check your meat Central New Yorkers. Over 120,000 pounds of ground beef have been recalled for possible E.coli contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Lakeside Refrigerated Services has recalled 120,872 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O103.

The ground beef was produced from February 1, 2022, through April 8, 2022 and was sold at stores across the country, including in Central New York. The products bear establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The complete list of all the products and codes under the recall can be found at FSIS.

Routine Testing

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS testing.

Many clinical laboratories do not test for non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) such as O103 because it is harder to identify than STEC O157:H7. People can become ill from STECs 2–8 days (average of 3–4 days) after consuming the organism.

Most people infected will develop diarrhea and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. The good news is, there have been no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick yet from eating the recalled meat. But if you have purchased any of the products, you are urged not throw it away or returned to the store where it was purchased.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall can contact Lakeside Refrigerated Services at 800-493-9042 or customercare@lakesiderefrigerated.com.

