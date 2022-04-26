One of Last Active Lighthouses in Country Has New Owners in CNY

One of the last active lighthouses in the country is in Central New York and it now has new owners.

The Braddock Point Lighthouse is one of the finest properties on any Great Lake in the region. It's in Bogus Point, once a drop-off point for counterfeit smugglers coming across Lake Ontario from Canada. The lighthouse had the brightest light on the lake when it was built in 1895, covering 14 miles. By the 1950s the lighthouse was closed and left neglected. Local children even considered it haunted.

Photo Credit: Braddock Point Lighthouse/TSM Photo Credit: Braddock Point Lighthouse/TSM loading...

Lighthouse to Bed & Breakfast

Private owners bought the property from the government and several families spent the last 50 years bringing Braddock Point Lighthouse back to life. The light finally came back over a decade ago when Donald and Nancy Town turned the Braddock Point Lighthouse into a Bed & Breakfast in 2010.

The property 25 miles northwest of downtown Rochester has been for sale on and off since 2015. It was first listed for $2.6 million and finally sold for close to a million dollars.

Photo Credit: Braddock Point Lighthouse/TSM Photo Credit: Braddock Point Lighthouse/TSM loading...

Price is Right

The property was once so popular that "The Price is Right" even offered stays at the Braddock Point Lighthouse as a grand prize in the final showcase.

No word on if the new owners plan to keep the Bed and Breakfast or turn the old Braddock Point Lighthouse into a private home. The Bed and Breakfast hasn't been in operation for more than a year due to the sale and the challenges of the COVID pandemic before that.

19th Century Lighthouse in CNY Finally Has New Owners One of the last active lighthouses in the country is in Central New York and it now has new owners.



Rumored Haunted Mansion in Camden Goes From Spooky to Spectacular A historic mansion from the 1800s that was once rumored to be haunted has gone from spooky to spectacular.