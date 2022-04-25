A Rome man is facing very serious drug possession charges following a traffic stop in the city.

Rome Police say when William Zygmunt was pulled over for several vehicle and traffic violations the officer could see drug paraphernalia in plain site inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of Zygmunt vehicle uncovered a quantity of two different narcotics, police said.

Zygmunt, 35, is facing several charges including a Class-A level felony for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, as Rome police say they he was in possession of more than 50 grams (50.6) of methamphetamine. Additionally, he faces another count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree - a Class C felony - as officers say he also had over an eighth of an ounce of heroin.

Police say he was also driving on a suspended license, so Zygmunt is also facing a misdemeanor of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, along with several NYS Vehicle and Traffic Violations.

The incident happened on Saturday on West Liberty Street, police.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact the Rome Police Departments TIP line at (315) 339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1(866)730-8477 or www.p3tips.com.

