Great Escape Fully Open for Season With 1 Major Change! What Is It?

When Six Flags Great Escape opens in Queensbury, you know Summer has officially arrived! As of today the park will be open 7 days a week! The water park will be open each day from 12 noon until 5:30pm and the amusement park will be open each day from 11am until 6pm. There will be some extended hours for holidays and weekends from now until Monday September 5th, Labor Day.

As the park opens, there is at least 1 major change you should be aware of.

If you are interested in unlimited visits to Great Escape in 2022, your best bet might be the Six Flags Pass! This gives you access to the park all season long, including visits to Hurricane Harbor. Unlimited food options are no longer available however. Thanks to TikTok!

According to Yahoo Finance, Six Flags have eliminated the offer of their unlimited dining pass, which was an add-on option for their season pass. For approximately $200 you could have unlimited access to the park as well as 2 meals, one snack and unlimited drinks every day the park is open. So, why is TikTok to blame for this removal?

There is a guy on TikTok, Six Flags Scoundrel, that decided to purchase a season pass with the unlimited dining add-on for a total of $200. He wanted to see how much money he could save by eating at the amusement park daily. He posted his progress on the social media network.

Here is how it started.

On Day 7, for example, Six Flags Scoundrel saved nearly $100. In just 1 day! Clearly not everyone has the time to do this but many others did attempt it and that resulted in clogged lines and the park food stations and financial loss for Six Flags.

We will most probably rethink whether we introduce a dining plan, a season dining plan or not or an all-exclusive, but it's going to be completely changed from what people expect, - CEO Selim Bassoul

