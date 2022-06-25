Picente Names New Oneida County STOP-DWI Coordinator

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente has appointed a new STOP-DWI Coordinator.

Eric Townsend has spent the past five years as a paramedic supervisor for AmCare Ambulance Service in Rome.

Prior to that, he spent four years as an EMT and Paramedic.

He also has been a Paramedic Preceptor for the MidState Paramedic Program and a CPR Instructor for the American Heart Association.

“Oneida County is lucky to have Eric Townsend coordinating its STOP-DWI Program,” Picente said. “He has strong background in emergency services and online marketing and will bring a fresh perspective to the table. I look forward to seeing where he takes this important county program.”

Townsend is currently the volunteer Labor Director for the Boilermaker Road Race, and in the past has coordinated fire and medical services for the event.

He also serves as Volunteer Director/EMS Director for the CNY Memorial Stair Climb.

A Rome native, Townsend is a graduate of Rome Free Academy. He graduated with an associate degree in criminal justice from Mohawk Valley Community College and a Bachelor of Arts in Public Justice from the State University of Oswego. He also received his Paramedic Certification from Herkimer County Community College.

He officially assumed the STOP-DWI Coordinator position on May 16. Prior to that, Oneida County Emergency Services Director Edward Stevens had been temporarily overseeing those positional duties.

The Oneida County STOP-DWI Program was established in December of 1981.

The purpose of the STOP-DWI Program is to provide a.plan for coordination of county, town, city, village efforts to reduce alcohol-related traffic injuries and fatalities.

