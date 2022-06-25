Dominican Citizen Living In Utica Indicted On Drug Charges

A citizen of the Dominican Republic living in Utica has been indicted for trafficking cocaine and illegal re-entry into the United States.

The U.S Attorney's Office says 38-year-old Jose Campusano has been in custody since May, when he was arrested on a federal criminal complaint.

The charges filed against Campusano carry a maximum term of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and a term of supervised release of at least 3 years and up to life.

The case is being investigated by the DEA and Homeland Security, with assistance from the New York State Police, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, Syracuse Police Department, and Utica Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Carbone.

7 Great Art Museums To Visit In New York State Outside Of NYC New York City is the home to many art museums, including the Museum of Modern Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim. But there are many world-class art museums in Upstate New York, most of them within driving distance from Central New York. Here are seven of them.

Check Out These Awesome Vintage Photos of WWE (WWF) at the Utica Aud in 1988 These photos are a real time capsule! Check out these photos from a WWE (WWF) wrestling event at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in February, 1988.