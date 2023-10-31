Grandma Brown’s Rare Item Surfaces on eBay (Hint: It’s Not Beans!)

At this point, New Yorkers have learned not to expect a comeback for Grandma Brown's Home Baked Beans anytime soon. The small Mexico, New York-based plant ceased operations in 2021 and has remained shuttered since, causing our beloved bean brand to be absent from store shelves for quite some time now.

At one point you could get cans of Grandma Brown's on Amazon for a markup, but those days are long gone. Instead, you now have to turn to eBay to get your bean fix, where several cans are listed at outrageous prices. Look at this one:

It's official: Grandma Brown's has gone from "hard-to-find" to "collector's item."

BUT GRANDMA BROWN'S WAS MORE THAN BEANS...

Each day that goes by, Grandma Brown's slips further into the past, becoming a more distant memory. While this might not come as a surprise to some, it could be a revelation to others, myself included...

Grandma Brown's also made soup!

And a can of Split Pea has popped up on eBay. Take a look:

If you're a lifelong Upstate New Yorker, you might be thinking to yourself, "Of COURSE I remember this! And the fact that this is being considered a collector's item is ASININE!" To which I reply... maybe you're right. But as the old adage goes, there's a butt for every seat. Somebody might pull the trigger on this on this purchase.

Oh, I forgot to mention the asking price: Starting bid is $100 with a Buy It Now price of $140!

That's some expensive-ass soup!

According to the back of the can, there were other varieties of Grandma Brown's, too: A bean soup and a different type of beans, saucepan beans. You can kinda make them out on the back of the label:

