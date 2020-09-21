Giants Star Running Back Saquon Barkley Out For Season

The new got worse for the Giants Monday. After losing to Chicago, and falling to 0-2, the team found out they will be without star running back Saquon Barkley after he tore his ACL during Sunday's loss. Barkley went down on the on the first play of the second quarter. An MRI confirmed the injury Monday morning.

Head Coach Joe Judge said:

Obviously losing a player who's such a good teammate and someone who's such a hard worker on the field will impact your team in a lot of ways.

The 23 year-old ran for over 1,000 in his first two seasons, and was considered a cornerstone of the franchise. An ankle sprain cost him three games last season. Barkley, who is from the Bronx, was the second overall draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

A full recovery from a torn ACL is long and grueling, with the typical time out being between seven to nine months.