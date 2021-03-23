Get the perfect pour at the new coffee house and wine bar in Bridgeport, New York.

Perfect Pour Café at Point Place Casino features gourmet coffee, exclusively from Utica Coffee, coffee-inspired cocktails, wines and beers, as well as handmade pastries and sandwiches from Turning Stone Casino.

Credit - Oneida Indian Nation

“The opening of Perfect Pour Café signifies the beginning of our collective recovery,” said Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter. “Perfect Pour Café is a unique destination for guests to enjoy some much needed time with friends, while still remaining safe.”

Credit - Oneida Indian Nation

Point Place Casino’s new café is a continuation of significant investments made by the Oneida Indian Nation into the property, which recently celebrated its 3rd anniversary. In those three years, Point Place Casino has expanded its gaming floor twice, added The Lounge with Caesars Sports, the extremely popular sports book, and is now opening the new Perfect Pour Café.

Credit - Oneida Indian Nation

The menu at Perfect Pour Café includes “The Dude from Dublin,” a fresh cold coffee brew with bourbon and topped with cream and “Barista’s Brew,” a fresh cold coffee brew, mixed with Patron XO Café, Frangelico, Disaronno and black walnut bitters and cream. The food and pastry menu features salads including Smoked Turkey Cobb, Arugula Cauliflower Rice and Grilled Chicken and an assortment of freshly made sandwiches such as Chimichurri Chicken with spinach, pepper Jack cheese in a wrap, a Cuban with slicked pork, ham, Swiss cheese, and pickles, and a Balsamic Chicken with arugula, mozzarella, on multigrain ciabatta bread.

See the full menu and learn more at Pointplacecasino.com.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?