This Beloved, Locally Owned New Hartford Cafe Is Closing

We have plenty of incredible restaurants here in the Utica area that are locally owned. Unfortunately, being locally owned and operated sometimes means that there's more risks that come into play, which puts some in a position where they can't operate the way that they need to.

That's the sad case with one local New Hartford cafe, whom many in the community know and love. They have made the decision to close their doors, although there is no indication of a reason. It could be that they were struggling to find staff, or simply that the family wanted to shift their focus.

Sammy's Cafe, which is located at 34 Genesee Street in New Hartford, took to Facebook to announce that they were closing their doors.

As expected, there's many in the community that are crushed by the announcement:

"I so loved Sammy's!! Thank you for a wonderful experience!! You'll be GREATLY missed!"

"Aw that makes me sad! This was one of my favorite breakfast places! Sad to see you go."

"Sorry to see you go!! Your place will be missed"

We reached out to Sammy's to try and see if today, August 30, was their final day of operation, or if they'll be open until a certain date. As it looks, they're closed for good, but we'll keep you posted when we hear back.

Did you have the chance to visit Sammy's when they were open? Let's reminisce about your experience and the delicious food that they offered now inside our station app.

