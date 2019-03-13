Get A FREE 10-Year Smoke Detector For New NYS Law

Many of us still need to switch from our old Smoke Detectors to the upgraded 10-year sealed Smoke Detector by April 1 when the new NYS law goes into effect.

The law states stores must sell smoke detectors that are either a 10-year, sealed, non-removable battery or hardwired detectors. All homes in New York State must have a 10 year Smoke Detector instead of one with replaceable batteries by April 1, 2019.

The new smoke detectors sell for about $20, but the Red Cross is giving them out for free with their Home Fire Campaign. A team member will schedule a in-home visit to properly install and show you how to test it.