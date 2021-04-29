Genesis Reunion Tour Happening This Fall In Upstate NY, Not A Misunderstanding!

It's been some years since you've had a chance to actually see Genesis, this fall you'll be able to. Phil Collins will be reuniting with the band for it.

Just a 3-hour drive and you'll be able to Genesis reunite for the first time in over 10 years. Buffalo's Key Bank Center will be one of the stops for their tour on November 27th. They will also be playing in a lot of surrounding bigger cities as well like New York City, Boston, Cleveland, and Philadelphia too. Full tour dates can be found at Syracuse.com here.

It doesn't seem to be confirmed that Phil Collins will be on drums, he had said he no longer could play some years back. He has done solo shows, but from seeing photos it looks as if Collins was at the front of the stage and not behind the kit. Most notable when he solo toured when he didn't smash the drums during "In The Air Tonight" as seen in the video from YouTube below.

Either way, it is going to be awesome to see the band in full, Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Tony Banks, reunited for their Last Domino? Tour. Tickets to see them will be on sale on May 7th at Ticketmaster.com. And who knows, by the time the show happens the crowd limit set in New York may not be a thing. It sure would be awesome to have this happen in front of a full arena.

