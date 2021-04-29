The Hudson Highlands castle looks like something right out of a storybook or maybe even a movie...like "The Wizard of Oz". If you think that you've seen this castle in a movie before...you might be right. Rumor has it that the Hudson Highland castle was the inspiration for the Wicked Witch of the West’s castle in “The Wizard of Oz”.

This storybook castle was built in the 1880s by Illinois Central Railroad Tycoon, William H. Osborn. It was supposed to be a summer home for him and his family....not a bad little summer home.

Currently, the castle is in pretty good shape considering it's been vacant for a long time. However, the elements are starting to take their toll and it will deteriorate quickly if someone doesn't save it. Now, it looks like someone is going to save it. The 10,518 square foot castle hit the market in October 2020 for $3.45 million and has sold for $3.6 million.

