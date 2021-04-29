He Graduated High School At The Top Of His Class & He’s Only 12-Years-Old

Mike Wimmer is about to graduate from high school and college in the same week, he's the valedictorian of his high school and he'll get his associate's degree from college at the same time. He's also the founder of a robotics company!

Watch the show live every day, download the podcast and get access to Segment 17 with a Fancy Idiot membership!

<iframe style="border: 1px solid #e6e6e6;" src="https://www.wcnc.com/embeds/video/275-2eae7b2f-bfec-4cf0-97d2-f2d27192c657/iframe" width="640" height="360" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>

Source: <a href="https://www.wcnc.com/article/life/heartwarming/salisbury-12-year-old-set-to-graduate-college-with-a-40-gpa/275-b439d312-d3ec-4489-ac0d-2878b6be5c50">WCNC</a>