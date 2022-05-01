Don’t Cry Fowl! Know the Rules For Turkey Hunting in Upstate New York

Turkey hunting season begins this Sunday, May 1st and there are a few things you need to know before you go. The season is short and there are many rules to follow to have a successful hunt.

When Are Upstate New Yorkers Allowed to Hunt Turkeys?

All of Upstate New York north of the Bronx-Westchester County Border can hunt wild turkeys from May 1st until May 31st. You can only hunt from half an hour before sunrise to noon each day.

What Are Hunters Allowed to Use to Hunt Turkeys?

The use of rifles and handguns that use bullets are not allowed. However, hunters can use a shotgun or a handgun that is loaded with shot sizes no larger than Number 2 or smaller than Number 8 or they can use a bow or crossbow.

What Are Hunters Required to Do?

Hunters that have their turkey permit are required to complete a tag after they have successfully harvested a turkey. They also are required to report their harvest within seven days. They can call 866-426-3778 or complete a form online.

Important Safety Tips for Turkey Hunting Season

Do not stalk turkeys. More than half of the injuries occur when a hunter is stalking.



Be aware of footsteps. Assume any call or footsteps are coming from another hunter.



If you do see another hunter, talk to them and don't move.



Smaller shots that are number 4, 5, or 6 are better than larger ones due to the denser shot patterns.



Sit still when calling with your back against a big tree to hide from turkeys and stalkers.



Never ever wear turkey colors when hunting (red, white, or blue).



Always wear hunter orange or pink.