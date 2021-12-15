Gardiner Woman Charged with Stealing $730K from Former Employer

A 36-year-old woman from Gardiner, New York faces multiple charges after police investigators allege that she embezzled more than $730,000 from her former employer.

On Tuesday New York State Police arrested Kelly A. Scotto. The NYSP says that an "(investigation) revealed that Scotto, over a three-year period was (found) to have stolen over $730,000 from her former employer located in Gardiner, New York."

She is being charged with the following felonies:

Grand Larceny in the 2nd Degree

Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Forge Instrument in the 2nd Degree.

An initial appearance was made in the Town of Lloyd Court. She was released on her own recognizance and is schedule to appear in the Town of Gardiner Court on January 5, 2022.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from New York State Police. All persons arrested are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Other than the scheduled court date no additional information is available at the time of this posting.]

