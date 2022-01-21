New York Business Sign Pokes Fun At Kansas City [PHOTO]

It looks like everyone is hopping on the Buffalo Bills bandwagon as the Bills get set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

One Western New York business is using the sign outside their business to take a shot at Kansas City.

Check out this sign that is outside The Keller Insurance Group in West Seneca at 997 Union road.

This is not the first time the sign has been used to poke fun at the Buffalo Bills opponents. Check out what they posted after the Bills beat the Patriots last week.

The Bills are back in action on Sunday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. They are back in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs. The last time the Bills played a playoff game in Kansas City was in last season's AFC Championship game where the Bills lost 38-24.

Bills Mafia is hoping this Sunday's playoff game will be more like the Bills' regular-season win in Kansas City than last year's AFC Championship game loss.

