Rock singer Meat Loaf died on Thursday (Jan. 20) — as was confirmed by his manager the next day — and other musicians are starting to share tributes, condolences and remembrances surrounding the entertainer who was 74 years old.

Meat Loaf was known for releasing hard rock albums such as his 1977 debut, Bat Out of Hell, and he was also an actor who appeared in Fight Club (1999), Wayne's World (1992), The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) and over 30 other films.

Down toward the bottom of this post, see words and photos from the many musicians who remembered Meat Loaf and his legacy on Friday.

Queen guitarist Brian May said, "Completely gutted that Meat Loaf has left us. Always full of madness, with the innocent sense of naughtiness of a 5-year old, Meat was forever young. I called him Mr. Loaf, and he called me when he wanted some wacky guitar playing. We had so much fun so many times."

Vocalist Jeff Scott Soto of Sons of Apollo and SOTO remarked, "From stage to screen, you filled us with so much entertainment and energy, a true inspiration in many ways."

Earlier on Friday, a statement on Meat Loaf's official Facebook page revealed, "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends."

Meat Loaf's real name was Michael Lee Aday, but he was born Marvin Lee Aday on Sept. 27, 1947, in Dallas. He formed his first band, Meat Loaf Soul, in Los Angeles in the 1960s and soon went on to act on Broadway and write Bat Out of Hell with composer Jim Steinman. The writing pair reconvened in 1993 for Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which features the hit single "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)."

Brian May, Queen

Slash, Guns N' Roses

Dino Cazares, Fear Factory

Justin Hawkins, The Darkness

Scorpions

Frank Bello, Anthrax

Frank Turner

Jeff Scott Soto

Adam Lambert

Rick Astley

Vernon Reid, Living Colour