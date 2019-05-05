Most Requested Funeral Songs List Topped by Queen, Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin and Queen dominate the latest chart of rock songs chosen for funerals, released by the U.K.’s largest provider, Co-Op Funeral Care .

Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” remained the most popular choice, having topped the previous chart in 2016. Queen’s previous entries, “Another One Bites the Dust” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” moved down the list to accommodate two new entries, “Who Wants to Live Forever” and “The Show Must Go On.” Those were the only two new appearances on the chart. Overall, Frank Sinatra classic “My Way” was the top selection. You can see the rock chart below.

“We all live such unique lives and funerals should completely reflect that,” said the Co-Op’s director of funerals, David Collingwood. “Each element of a funeral is a very personal decision, which is why the music choice plays such an important and impactful role.”

Led Zeppelin – “Stairway to Heaven”

The company’s research also revealed that over half of adults believe music provides a feeling of nostalgia at ceremonies, with a third saying it makes people sad and another third saying it makes people happy. While only 14 per cent said music at funerals makes people laugh, 27 per cent said they’d want to make people laugh at their own funerals. The Co-Op said the statistic underlined “a trend of funerals becoming more of a joyful celebration.”

‘’We’re always encouraging people to be more open about their funeral wishes, making it clear to their loved ones what they would want for themselves when the time comes,” Collingwood said. “Even knowing what song someone would have wanted can bring such comfort at an incredibly hard time.’’

Queen – “Who Wants to Live Forever”

Top 10 Rock Songs at Funerals

1. Led Zeppelin – “Stairway to Heaven”

2. Meat Loaf – “Bat Out of Hell”

3. Aerosmith – “Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing”

4. Queen – “Who Wants to Live Forever”

5. Queen – “The Show Must Go On”

6. Guns N’ Roses – “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”

7. Pink Floyd – “Wish You Were Here”

8. AC/DC – “Highway to Hell”

9. Queen – “Another One Bites the Dust”

10. Queen – “Bohemian Rhapsody”