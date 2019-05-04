Paul Simon’s ‘Premier Estate’ Is for Sale at $13.9 Million

The 32-acre estate in New Canaan, Ct., that Paul Simon shares with wife Edie Brickell has hit the market.

They're asking $13.9 million, which is 16 percent less than the $16.5 million they paid for the house back in 2002.

"The first thing we thought when we moved from Manhattan was, ‘Wow! We have our own park,'" Simon said in a statement reprinted at Mansion Global . "It took half an hour to walk a loop of the property with the dogs."

According to the listing , which is held by Leslie Razook and Anne Krieger of William Pitt, the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom (seven full, three half) "premier estate" was built in 1938 by Harold Reeve Sleeper and contains 16 rooms over 8,525 square feet of living space, with five fireplaces.

There's also a 2,400-square-foot cottage that functions as a recording studio, where Simon recorded his past four albums. The listing notes that the gated house offers "extraordinary peace and privacy," with a pond, meadows, several courtyards and walled gardens, plus a heated, terraced pool.

The home made news in 2014, when police were called to the property following a domestic dispute between Simon and Brickell during a recording session. The police report said Simon called 911 after Brickell slapped him , causing a "superficial cut to his ear." Brickell's right wrist was bruised. The charges were eventually dropped .

"I got my feelings hurt and I picked a fight with my husband," Brickell explained. “Edie and I are fine," SImon said. "We love each other. We had an argument, that’s all.”

Mansion Global adds that the couple is moving because the children they raised in the house have moved out. You can see photos of the estate below.