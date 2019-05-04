Even though not all of Metallica 's members currently live in the Bay Area, they're still a fixture in the community. Last night (April 26) marked the seventh annual "Metallica Night" at Oracle Park, the home of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants as the team faced off against the New York Yankees.

Keeping with tradition, two guitar cabs were wheeled onto the field as James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performed the National Anthem before the start of the game. Hammett took lead, wah-pedal underfoot, as Papa Het alternated between rhythm and lead support to create some triumphant harmonies.

Lars Ulrich got in on some pre-game action too, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Both videos can be seen below.

Each band member was outfitted with an orange Giants uniform to match the guitar cabs, which were emblazoned with the Metallica logo, the Giants logo and the team's SF insignia.

Not present on the field was bassist Robert Trujillo , though he was at the event. He did sign both of the guitars, as did the rest of Metallica, which were raffled off.

Metallica have tour dates booked throughout the rest of the year, primarily in Europe. While the support for Hardwired... To Self-Destruct continues, there's already attention being turned toward potential new music. Hammett is ready to go , saying he's got a "ton" of material for a new record.