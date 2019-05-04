He has the power.

[Hits publish, drops mic, walks away from computer, turns on car, drives to mountains, grows disgusting beard, lives out rest of life in peace and harmony with nature]

Oh fine, I’ll finish writing this post first. Yes Noah Centineo , he of Netflix movies like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser , made a pretty major announcement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. He revealed that the rumors are true, and he will play He-Man in the upcoming movie reboot of Masters of the Universe , the beloved 1980s toy line/cartoon/Dolph Lundgren movie.

Imagine being cast in a role once played by Dolh Lundgren. Just marinate in that for a second.

Centineo did not say much more about the film than confirming it was happening and he was playing Prince Adam of Eternia, although he did add “I have an affinity for being in my underwear.” Which I’m sure will make a large segment of his fans very happy. Supposedly the film will start shooting this summer under the direction of Adam and Aaron Nee ( The Last Romantic ).