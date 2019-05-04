When is it okay to spoil Avengers: Endgame ? There are many schools of thought about this. Some say as soon as the movie’s out, anything goes. Other say after opening weekend; some (usually people who don’t race out to the theater) say you need at least a month.

But the Russos , the guys who who directed the darn thing, say this coming Monday, all bets are off. After that it’s not #DontSpoilTheEndgame, it’s #PleaseSpoilTheEndgame. As they told the folks at Good Morning America , they believe that by next week, you should be allowed to talk openly about how Darkhawk saves all of the Avengers and half of the entire universe from Thanos.

(Okay, I made that one up. But I got you for a second, right?)

Here are the Russos on GMA :

I will be curious to see how this decision is received. Some people get really intense about spoilers. Granted, those same people are likely the ones who would have seen the film within its first 10 days in theaters, but sometimes there are extenuating circumstances. Your friend who you see every Marvel movie is sick, or you’re stuck overseas for work, or you just are short on money for a couple weeks. Not everyone can take three hours out of their lives at the drop of an Infinity Gauntlet.

Personally, I’m all for it. Hiding all spoiler talk gets pretty silly at a certain point. And it certainly makes my job a lot harder. You try writing an article about how NFL SuperPro used the Infinity Stones to bring back half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe without describing any of that in the headline.

(Kidding again! But after Monday, watch out!)