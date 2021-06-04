Hey New York, Where the Heck Is Your Tax Refund?

Where is your tax refund? You filed well before the deadline and it's still a no-show. According to News 10 ABC your wait could turn into months rather than weeks, but why? The I.R.S. website states that there are a few reasons that may be causing delays. Here are a few:

Paper tax returns are taking longer to process

You tax return is incomplete

Your tax return Is affected by identity theft or fraud

Tax filings that required a review for incorrect Recovery Rebate Credit amounts.

Tax filings that used 2019 income to figure Earned Income Tax Credit

So what should you do if your refund hasn't been deposited into your account or mailbox? First don't call the I.R.S. This is what they suggest:

Expect delays, don't panic, if you mailed a paper return

Expect delays if you had to respond to an I.R.S. inquiry about your e-filing

Wait at least 21 days from filing before taking action

After 21 days check 'Where's My Refund', if it tells you to contact the I.R.S. call them at 1-800-829-1040

Best time to call the I.R.S. is late afternoon and late week.

Do not file a second tax return

Once you file your taxes and see that you will be getting a refund life gets a bit lighter. The walk to the mailbox each day turns into something you look forward to and checking your bank account is like waiting for a slot machine to pay off. That wait is turning into worry for some around the Capital Region.

