Frightened & Injured Animals: If You Run Into One In NY Here Is What To Do

If you're taking a walk through the woods and stumble upon an injured or clearly distressed animal, you might wonder, what should I do? Here is the answer.

Depending on which species of animal you encounter, of course your reaction could be different. If you walk by a deer fawn, with the cute little white spots, you might feel inclined to try to figure out what is going on yourself. On the flip side, if you see a hurt mountain lion, yeah, you might just end up running in the other direction. But which, or what is the correct thing to do?

Imagine Walking Up On Baby Eagle With No Mom Around?

Young Eagle Chick in Nest predrag1 loading...

Here is the thing, there is a good chance momma eagle isn't at the scene for a reason. She could be out gathering food and you're just disturbing her home along with her chick. Also, the last thing you want is momma bird to fly on in to see you, that scene would not end well.

So What Do We Mean Here?

178592679 JimVallee loading...

If you see an animal stuck in a tree, or hurt on the ground with what could be a broken leg. Anything that seemingly is an emergency, you call for help, but not 911. You might think that is the way to go, but instead you call a Wildlife Rehabilitator according to the New York State Department of Environmental Services. A simple phone call to the nearest DEC office should suffice.

But Don't Just Call Over Anything

releon8211 releon8211 loading...

The DEC does go into further detail about what behavior would specifically warrant a call, for that, click here. Some species display warning signs differently, a deer fawn crying might not mean it is injured. But another species of animal, a cry might mean danger or fear. They are the experts, and give an immense amount of detail that can help in those crucial moments. Moments crucial for not only the animal, but perhaps your safety.

