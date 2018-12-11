Free Holiday Music at Sangertown Square

Sangertown Square is hosting free Christmas Concerts in Center Court until December 22, 2018.

School concerts are a wonderful tradition in CNY, and this is a great opportunity to get into the spirit with our little ones. Schools across Central New York will be performing in center court. Bring your friends and family to support this heart warming event.

Saturday, December 8th

Notre Dame Elementary Choir, 1pm – 3pm

Friday, December 14th

Herkimer High School Jazz Ensemble, 11am – 1pm

Saturday, December 15th

Frankfort-Schuyler Select Chorus and Show Choir, 12pm

Friday, December 21st

Westmoreland Select Chorus, 5pm – 5:45pm

Saturday, December 22nd

Waterville Central School Saxophone Ensemble, 10am

While enjoying the show have your Christmas Gifts wrapped with proceeds to benefit local organizations through December 22, 2018

Saturday, December 15th

Maria Christina’s School of Dance, JCPenney Wing. 9am until 9pm

Sunday, December 16th

Maria Christina’s School of Dance, JCPenney Wing. 9am until 8pm

Friday, December 22nd

Literacy Coalition, JCPenney Wing

Ilion Community Church, Target Wing. 10am until 7pm

Holiday Hours at Sangertown Square:

Monday, December 10th through Saturday, December 15th: 9am – 9pm

Sunday, December 16th: 9am – 8pm

Monday, December 17th through Friday, December 21st: 9am – 10pm

Saturday, December 22nd: 8am – 10pm

Sunday, December 23rd: 8am – 8pm

Monday, December 24th (Christmas Eve): 8am – 5pm

Tuesday, December 25th (Christmas Day): CLOSED

Wednesday, December 26th: 8am – 9pm

Thursday, December 27th through Saturday, December 29th: 10am – 9pm

Sunday, December 30th: 11am – 6pm

Monday, December 31st (New Years Eve) through Tuesday, January 1st (New Years Day): 10am – 5pm

Normal hours resume January 2nd: 10am – 9pm