Free Burritos At Chipotle – Heres How You Get Them

The first Thursday of April is National Burrito Day...which means you're going to get good burrito deals all day today. Here's how you can get free ones from Chipotle.

Chipotle was founded in 1993, and in order to commemorate that date while celebrating National Burrito Day, they're offering free burritos to people who can prove that they can roll them...on a video game.

Along with online game platform Roblox, they've created a game called Chipotle Burrito Builder. It was inspired by people on social media who actually said that rolling burritos is almost as complex as playing a video game. So in order to win a free burrito, you'll have to prove that you're dexterous enough to do both.

The game will go live at 6:30 pm tonight as it will teleport people back to 1993. You'll have to choose a uniform from the 90s themed uniform choices, then step behind the counter to start serving up those tasty, tasty burritos.

"Players will need to drag and drop the correct ingredients into the tortilla situated at the bottom of the screen before the tortilla gets to the end of the line. Lastly, players will need to complete the customer’s order by rolling the burrito using arrow keys before the burrito roller timer runs out. If the player doesn’t build the full burrito order before the tortilla reaches the end of the line or they don’t roll the burrito before the burrito roller time limit, it’s game over. “ - Chipotle Mexican Grill

The first 100,000 Roblox players to successfully roll a burrito will earn enough Burrito Bucks to exchange them for an entrée code that can be used on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com. Click here to find out more about the game and to get started playing once it goes live.

Here's what's even better...they're going to have a leaderboard that will keep track of how everyone is doing. The game will continue from April 7 to April 13 and the top five contestants at 11:59 P.M. PDT will win free burritos for a year!

They're also going to offer a free side or topping of Queso Blanco to rewards members who use the code NBD2022 to order via the website or app.

