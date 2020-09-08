Frankie’s Taste Of Italy Restaurant Of Old Forge For Sale

Looking to get in to the restaurant business? Frankie's Taste of Italy Restaurant of Old Forge is currently for sale.

First- Why is it for sale if it's successful? The owners are currently looking to retire.

Frankie's Taste of Italy Restaurant has been in Old Forge for over 24 years.

Whether you are in the mood for pasta or seafood, chicken or veal, you'll soon discover why Frankie's is always filled with happy diners.

Frankie's brands itself as "the best place in Old Forge to meet up with family and friends."

This classic restaurant is currently for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. It has an asking price of $950,000.

Fully equipped turn-key restaurant located in the Old Forge/Thendara area of the Central Adirondack Park. Restaurant seats approximately 100 people and has income from a 750 SF lease with the US Postal Service. 1-bedroom attached apartment currently leased. Full-service bar on the lower level serves as overflow dining area. Year-round operation or seasonal."

Frankies provides customers with real homemade "Italian Gelato," and has one of New York State's largest selections of rare premium Kentucky Bourbons.

Some Of The Reviews

You can find all of these reviews on their Facebook Page:

"Always friendly staff and owners Frankie And Tina! The food is awesome as always! Highly recommend! Well enjoyed place to eat! Karen and George from Syracuse" "Everything was delicious! Old-world Italian dishes like no other Italian restaurant I’ve tried! Fantastic service, even wrapped our leftovers in plastic so the boxes wouldn’t leak. Will absolutely be going back again and again" "THE BEST ITALIAN WE HAVE EVER HAD! The staff and owner were engaging, fun and professional. The food is absolutely incredible. I had the Taste of Italy. So delicious, I ate it all. Cannot wait to come back. We highly recommend."

You can read more online.