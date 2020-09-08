As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to skyrocket on the SUNY Oneonta campus, some students continue to act irresponsibly and could be suspended for their behavior.

President Barbara Jean Morris saw a disturbing photo taken in a residence hall at SUNY Oneonta of students blatantly violating the strict safety protocols and code of conduct and putting themselves and others at risk.

"We are working to identify the students and will quickly issue disciplinary actions and possible suspensions. We will also step up our monitoring of these residence halls to prevent this behavior from happening again and to continue to protect the safety and health of our students. It is deeply disappointing that following the severe action SUNY Oneonta took just days ago to shift to remote learning for all students, we are still faced with the reckless and irresponsible behavior of a few that are damaging the reputation of our campus and our dedicated students who followed the safety rules every day and were looking forward to a great semester on campus." [Barbara Jean Morris]

On September 7, 2020, 43 students are in quarantine, and 139 students are in isolation on the SUNY Oneonta campus. 651 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the fall semester.

The large COVID-19 cluster at SUNY Oneonta has been traced back to large student gatherings in the City of Oneonta. The college has suspended the students and organizations that allegedly served as hosts.

Free Rapid testing continues in the Oneonta Community and open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Make your appointment at 833-NYSTRNG

Oneonta Armory

4 Academy St

Oneonta, NY 13820

Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center

24 Market St

Oneonta, NY 13820

St. James Church

305 Main St

Oneonta, NY 13820