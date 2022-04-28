New York Forest Rangers Unable To Save Dog Stuck In A Culvert Pipe

You can always count on the DEC to respond quickly to the scene. But sometimes, there is only so much they can do.

New York State DEC Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue calls every day all across the state. They work side-by-side with other state agencies and local emergency response teams to help find and save countless people.

But Forest Rangers don't only help people, sometimes they also have to step in to save an animal as well.

Two DEC Forest Rangers recently were called to Norrie Pointe State Park in Dutchess County. They were told by the park manager someone's dog had fallen into a culvert and couldn't get out.

Rangers Gullen and Sweeney were quick to respond and begin executing the rescue. With the dog owners present, Ranger Sweeney helped Ranger Gullen get into the culvert. He eventually found the dog, but the news wasn't good.

The dog was already dead by the time Ranger Gullen got to the other side of the culvert. They haven't announced how the dog passed, but they were able to clear the scene in just under 2 hours.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says their Forest Rangers are working harder every year to help families and their pets enjoy the outdoors and get home safely.

Over the last decade, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic, DEC saw an increase in people visiting State lands to experience New York's abundant opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Back in 2021, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescues, prescribed fires, and other missions in New York State.

