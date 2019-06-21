For the love of God Mother Nature, stop fr*&$%ing raining. Spring has been a washout in central New York and you ended the season with enough rain to cause massive flooding. ENOUGH!

Just look what you've done in central New York....

Golf courses have water hazards too big to play around.

TSM

Shopping center parking lots have turned into swimming pools.

Photo Credit - Kathie Jamie Lenhart

Streets have turned into streams.

Photo Credit - Melanie Lynn Stinger

Even the cows have had enough!

Photo Credit - Rebecca Lynne

Everyone in central New York is so sick of the rain. We're not sure how much more we can take. Can we please have a dryer Summer than our Spring.