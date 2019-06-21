For the Love of God Mother Nature, Stop Freaking Raining!
For the love of God Mother Nature, stop fr*&$%ing raining. Spring has been a washout in central New York and you ended the season with enough rain to cause massive flooding. ENOUGH!
Just look what you've done in central New York....
Golf courses have water hazards too big to play around.
Shopping center parking lots have turned into swimming pools.
Streets have turned into streams.
Even the cows have had enough!
Everyone in central New York is so sick of the rain. We're not sure how much more we can take. Can we please have a dryer Summer than our Spring.