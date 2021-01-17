The USDA seems a little more concerned than usual on a recall of Hot Pockets. Consumers have reported finding pieces of glass and hard plastic in the pepperoni version of the product.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service is calling the recall a "health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death." There have been four reports from consumers who found the foreign material in Pepperoni. One person complained of suffering an oral injury. Here's what's under the recall.

Nestlé Prepared Foods 54-oz carton packages containing 12 “Nestlé Hot Pockets Brand Sandwiches: Premium Pepperoni Made With Pork, Chicken & Beef Pizza Garlic Buttery Crust” with a “Best Before FEB 2022” date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614. The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Read more on the recall at the USDA's website.

