Anyone Else Addicted to Food Network?

I've always loved watching Food Network, but lately, it seems like it's all I watch. Anyone else feel my pain?

First off, I have to blame Emeril because he was the one that started my addiction to watching food-related shows. I fell in love with his catch-phrases and how great the food looked. Over the years, I've watched so many shows on Food Network, I feel like I should be a gourmet chef by this point.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not helped with this addiction, only made the problem worse. I used to always turn on the TV and automatically go to ESPN or Comedy Central, but now, I'm going to Food Network. I mean, at this point I feel like me and Guy Fieri are best friends. I'm the Assistant Mayor to Flavortown, and I can't get enough. I'll watch any show, I don't care. Where are we cooking? The street? Parking lot? Doesn't matter, I'll be glued to the TV.

Now the big question has all this Food Network watching really paid off? Can I actually cook? Well, not to toot my own horn, but I know my way around a kitchen, as I spent many years working in one, and I've been a pizza maker. I hold my own in the kitchen, but there's always more to learn.

Am I the only one the can't get enough of the Food Network? It's okay, this is a safe place, where you can be honest. What's your favorite show? Mine is triple D (Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives), Restaurant Impossible, and anything with Gordon Ramsey.

