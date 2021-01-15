Turning Stone Welcoming People Back With Restaurant Week

It's been a while for many, but the Turning Stone Resort and Casino are welcoming customers back to their restaurants with the return of Restaurant Week.

The Verona resort's Restaurant Week will run from January 24th through February 7th and will feature special deals at the TS Steakhouse, Wildflowers, Pino Bianco, Peach Blossom and Upstate Tavern.

Turning Stone is following all New York State and Oneida County guidelines regarding COVID-19 precautionary restrictions.

Awaken Your Tastebuds. Discover a new favorite dish or savor the classics from five award-winning restaurants and five special menus during this limited-time event. Experience the luxury of intimate fine dining, the thrill of international fare or the comfort of casually fun food. Whatever your tastebuds desire – fuel your craving. -TSRC

Each restaurant will be holding three-course meal deals through the promotion with prix fixe meal deals ranging from $25 to $45 per person.

TS Steakhouse- The 2020 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner, TS Steakhouse is luxurious dining at its finest. Experience beautiful views, bold flavors and gracious service all atop the 21st floor of The Tower.

Wildflowers- Experience the most memorable dining adventure at Wildflowers. At the AAA 4-Diamond award winner, you’ll enjoy artisanal culinary dishes and time-honored continental cuisine prepared just to your liking.

Pino Bianco- Savor Northern Italian classics that combine “old world” with “new world” flavors – an experience you don’t want to miss.

Peach Blossom- Delight your palate and your eyes with a chef-selected menu that incorporates the best Chinese and Thai cuisine with a variety of fresh ingredients and a blend of sweet and spicy flavors.

The Upstate Tavern- Your local flavor destination with culinary dishes inspired by New York. Local craft beers highlight the Empire State’s finest breweries.