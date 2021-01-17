Eddie Van Halen Mural Coming to Hollywood

A new mural of Eddie Van Halen is coming to Southern California.

Artist Robert Vargas is painting a giant portrait of the late Van Halen guitarist outside of the Guitar Center in Hollywood. The mural will officially be unveiled on Jan. 26, Eddie’s birthday.

“We’re really excited about doing that on that day and really giving it to the world,” Vargas explained in an interview with KXFM 104.7. “This will be the premiere Eddie Van Halen mural in the States, really, but especially here in Hollywood where they made their bones.”

Vargas went on to note that part of the music video for Van Halen’s classic hit “Panama” was shot right in front of the store.

Watch the artist’s interview and see some of the mural’s creation in the video below.

This is just the latest in a long list of tributes to Eddie, who died in October after a battle with cancer. Billboards, marquees and makeshift shrines popped up all over the country following the iconic rocker’s death, with music fans mourning the loss of an idol, while also celebrating Eddie’s amazing life.

Meanwhile, the guitarist’s son and bandmate, Wolfgang, released his own touching tribute to Eddie in the form of “Distance.” The song, which also served as the first solo single from Wolfgang, was dedicated to his dad and penned prior Eddie’s death.

"As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I'd miss him,” the younger Van Halen explained. “While this song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their own life."

Wolfgang later revealed that he played “Distance” to Eddie before his passing. “He heard the idea. I played it for him and everything, just me and him," he recalled of the emotional moment. "We cried. It was hard to sing it and play it through.”

