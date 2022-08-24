Hot Dog! Dirty Hog Wine Shake Among Tasty Treats at New York State Fair

There are so many things to see and do during the 13-day Great New York State Fair. From entertainment and exhibits to food and fun, there's something for everyone, including several interesting food and beverage combinations you'll want to try.

More than 100 vendors, 15 of them new this year, will be offering fried food, sweet treats, and boozy drinks. Try the Dirty Hog, a Mermaid Melonade, the Holy Oreo or a chicken riggies pizza. That are just a few of the concoctions you can try.

Dirty Hog Wine Shake

Ashley Lynn Winery is introducing the Dirty Hog Wine Shake with caramel, chocolate, and vanilla, topped with a chocolate-covered bacon strip. Yes please!

Credit - Ashley Lynn Winery via Facebook Credit - Ashley Lynn Winery via Facebook loading...

Mermaid Melonade

If wine isn't your cup of tea, Beak & Skiff will have 2 locations, one next to The Eatery, and the second west of the Expo Center, where you can try a vodka Mermaid Melonade to cool off instead.

Fair Deli Craft Beer

Fair Deli Craft Beer has been working on some exciting new creations for the fair menu this year too. They'll have a number of tasty treats at their booth across from the Poultry Building on the fairgrounds.

Credit - Fair Deli Craft Beer via Facebook Credit - Fair Deli Craft Beer via Facebook loading...

New Food & Drink at NYS Fair

Check out all the new food and beverage options you can taste this year at the New York State Fair.

New Food & Drink Concoctions to Enjoy at 2022 NYS Fair It's a tradition - crazy food combinations at the New York State Fair. And this year is no different. Take a look at all the inventions you can try.

Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair Try more of all the delicious food the New York State Fair has to offer with their 'Try 1 for $2' special.

Butter Sculpture

Don't forget to stop by the Dairy building to check out the annual butter sculpture. The Refuel for Greatness theme highlights female athletes and color for the first time in 16 years.

Credit - American Dairy Association North East via Facebook Credit - American Dairy Association North East via Facebook loading...

Take in the free entertainment and soak in everything the New York State Fair has to offer. It runs through Labor Day in Syracuse, New York and you can get tickets and more details at NYSFair.NY.gov.