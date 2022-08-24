Hot Dog! Dirty Hog Wine Shake Among Tasty Treats at New York State Fair
There are so many things to see and do during the 13-day Great New York State Fair. From entertainment and exhibits to food and fun, there's something for everyone, including several interesting food and beverage combinations you'll want to try.
More than 100 vendors, 15 of them new this year, will be offering fried food, sweet treats, and boozy drinks. Try the Dirty Hog, a Mermaid Melonade, the Holy Oreo or a chicken riggies pizza. That are just a few of the concoctions you can try.
Dirty Hog Wine Shake
Ashley Lynn Winery is introducing the Dirty Hog Wine Shake with caramel, chocolate, and vanilla, topped with a chocolate-covered bacon strip. Yes please!
Mermaid Melonade
If wine isn't your cup of tea, Beak & Skiff will have 2 locations, one next to The Eatery, and the second west of the Expo Center, where you can try a vodka Mermaid Melonade to cool off instead.
Fair Deli Craft Beer
Fair Deli Craft Beer has been working on some exciting new creations for the fair menu this year too. They'll have a number of tasty treats at their booth across from the Poultry Building on the fairgrounds.
New Food & Drink at NYS Fair
Check out all the new food and beverage options you can taste this year at the New York State Fair.
New Food & Drink Concoctions to Enjoy at 2022 NYS Fair
Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair
Butter Sculpture
Don't forget to stop by the Dairy building to check out the annual butter sculpture. The Refuel for Greatness theme highlights female athletes and color for the first time in 16 years.
Take in the free entertainment and soak in everything the New York State Fair has to offer. It runs through Labor Day in Syracuse, New York and you can get tickets and more details at NYSFair.NY.gov.
