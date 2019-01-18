Foo Fighters to Broadcast Super Bowl Eve Concert

Foo Fighters will stage a concert from Atlanta's Atlantic Station the night before the Super Bowl, and the show will be streamed live as part of "DirecTV Super Saturday Night"on Feb. 2.

Fans unable to attend the show in person can tune in to DirecTV's Twitter page , the Audience Network (available only through DirecTV and AT&T) or on DirecTV Now. The stream begins at 10:30PM ET, with the Foo Fighters' performance beginning at 11PM. Hip-hop group Run the Jewels will also be performing.

Foo Fighters also created a promotional video where they portray members of the fictitious San Fernando Jackalopes preparing for a game. Dave Grohl wrote and directed the clip, and starred as Larry Butz. Commentary is provided by Fox's in-studio team of Curt Menefee, Michael Strahan and Terry Bradshaw.

You can watch it below.

DirecTV may have erred a bit with its branding. The tweet announcing the event included a graphic in black and gold, the colors worn by the New Orleans Saints, the chief rivals of the Atlanta Falcons. (The Super Bowl will be played in Atlanta on Feb. 3.)

The Saints will be competing in the NFC Championship this weekend for a spot in the Super Bowl. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms recently threw shade at the team by saying she hoped someone "other than the Saints” advanced to the big game.

"I know there’s going to be a bounty on my head for saying that,” Bottoms added, referencing the scandal that Saints players would be given a bonus for injuring opponents. “But, if it can’t be the Falcons, then hey, as long as it’s not the Saints, then I am happy.”